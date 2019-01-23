Modi inaugurates Subhas Chandra Bose, Yaad-e-Jallian, museum at Red Fort

Ahead of celebrations, Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated three new museums inside the compound commemorating the nation's freedom struggle, including one on Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian Army (INA).

The first museum showcases artefacts related to Bose and the INA, including a wooden chair and sword used by Netaji, medals, badges, uniforms and more. The INA trials were held in the

Modi also unveiled the 'Yaad-e-Jallian' museum that will take the visitors through the bloody massacre of the Jallianwala Bagh in 1919. It will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during World War-1.

The third museum is dedicated to the historical narrative of the 1857 War of Independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians in the first war of independence against the British.

The museums have been designed to provide an immersive experience to visitors with photographs, paintings, newspaper clippings, ancient public records, audio and video clips, animation and multimedia.



Prime Minister visits the Yaad-e-Jallian, a museum on Jallianwala Bagh, at in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aAkNpzRFjC — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019