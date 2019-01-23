JUST IN
Quota in faculty posts to be department-wise, SC upholds Allahabad HC order
Modi inaugurates Subhas Chandra Bose, Yaad-e-Jallian, museum at Red Fort

The third museum is dedicated to the historical narrative of the 1857 War of Independence

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Yaad-e-Jallian, a museum on Jallianwala Bagh, at Red Fort in Delhi.

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated three new museums inside the Red Fort compound commemorating the nation's freedom struggle, including one on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army (INA).

The first museum showcases artefacts related to Bose and the INA, including a wooden chair and sword used by Netaji, medals, badges, uniforms and more. The INA trials were held in the Red Fort.

Modi also unveiled the 'Yaad-e-Jallian' museum that will take the visitors through the bloody massacre of the Jallianwala Bagh in 1919. It will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during World War-1.

The third museum is dedicated to the historical narrative of the 1857 War of Independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians in the first war of independence against the British.

The museums have been designed to provide an immersive experience to visitors with photographs, paintings, newspaper clippings, ancient public records, audio and video clips, animation and multimedia.
 


 

 
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 11:04 IST

