Owaisi questions 'silence' of Opposition on Gyanvapi Masjid complex survey
Business Standard

Modi may address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday

Narendra Modi | Shimla

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday.

Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and would be attesnded by a large number of people to celebrate Modi's eight years as the country's prime Minister.

First Published: Sat, May 14 2022. 18:28 IST

