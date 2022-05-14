Modi may address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday.
Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and would be attesnded by a large number of people to celebrate Modi's eight years as the country's prime Minister.
