Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura CM amid rumours of infighting in BJP

-
ALSO READ
BJP to emerge victorious in all five poll-bound states: Tripura CM
Amit Shah to attend BJP-IPFT govt's 4th anniversary celebration in Tripura
Tripura CM Biplab Deb to meet Amit Shah today over state issues
Biplab Deb sets 70% vote target for BJP in 2023 Tripura Assembly poll
Tripura govt to take strict action against land mafia, says CM Biplab Deb
-
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.
Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan here.
He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.
There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.
Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.
The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.
BJP legislature party in Tripura to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation, said party leaders.
Bhupender Yadav, Vinod Tawde to be observers for election of BJP legislature party leader in Tripura after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU