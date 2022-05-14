Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura CM amid rumours of infighting in BJP

Chief Minister on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.

The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

BJP legislature party in to meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation, said party leaders.

Bhupender Yadav, Vinod Tawde to be observers for election of BJP legislature party leader in Tripura after CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation.

