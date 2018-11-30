Modi meets Trump, Putin, Theresa May in Buenos Aires ahead of G20 summit

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday separately met with US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May before the G-20 summit begins in Buenos Aires.
The brief exchange of views came ahead of the first trilateral meeting between Modi, Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday.
In a picture tweeted by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Modi was seen shaking hands with Trump.
Prime Minister Modi also interacted with President Putin. "Catching up with other #G20 leaders from Russia, Italy and UK at the Leaders' Lounge," Kumar tweeted, referring to prime minister's interactions with President Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister May.
Earlier, Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
