Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine.
Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
