Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine.

Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)