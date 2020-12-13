Modi pays tribute to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack

Prime Minister on Sunday said that the country will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament in 2001 and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the terror attack.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," PM Modi tweeted.

A function to pay floral tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament will be held at the Parliament House today, an official statement said on Friday.

According to officials, the function will be held on December 13 at 10:30 am.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident.The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.

