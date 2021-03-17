Modi, Portuguese PM review preparations for 1st ever India-EU leaders' meet

Prime Minister and his Portuguese counterpart Antnio Lus Santos da Costa spoke over the phone on Tuesday, during which they reviewed the preparations for the first ever India-EU Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to take place in May, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in their countries and noted the importance of a quick and equitable distribution of vaccines for the ending of the pandemic, the PMO said.

Modi briefed da Costa on India's vaccination drive as well as on the support extended by India to more than 70 countries so far, it added.

He said India would continue to support the vaccination efforts of other countries to the best of its capacities, the PMO said.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the India-Portugal partnership in the last few years.

They also reviewed the preparations for the first ever India-EU Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to take place under the Portuguese Presidency of the EU in Porto in May.

Modi appreciated the role being played by da Costa for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and said he is looking forward to meeting him in Porto.

