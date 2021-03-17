Modi, Portuguese PM review preparations for 1st ever India-EU leaders' meet

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards on Sunday
PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in RS today
National capital should embody glory of today's India: PM Modi
PM Modi to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on November 8
Looking forward to work with Modi on global challenges like Covid-19: Biden
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antnio Lus Santos da Costa spoke over the phone on Tuesday, during which they reviewed the preparations for the first ever India-EU Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to take place in May, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The two leaders also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in their countries and noted the importance of a quick and equitable distribution of vaccines for the ending of the pandemic, the PMO said.
Modi briefed da Costa on India's vaccination drive as well as on the support extended by India to more than 70 countries so far, it added.
He said India would continue to support the vaccination efforts of other countries to the best of its capacities, the PMO said.
The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the India-Portugal partnership in the last few years.
They also reviewed the preparations for the first ever India-EU Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to take place under the Portuguese Presidency of the EU in Porto in May.
Modi appreciated the role being played by da Costa for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and said he is looking forward to meeting him in Porto.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU