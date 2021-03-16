PM on 2-day visit to Bangladesh from Mar 26, 1st trip since Covid outbreak

-
In his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 in connection with the commemoration of three "epochal" events, the government announced Tuesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi will visit the neighbouring country following an invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi will visit the neighbouring country following an invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Modi's visit will be his first to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, and this highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh, the PMO said in a statement.
"This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation," it said.
Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.
During the visit, Modi will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.
Besides holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi's programmes includes a call on President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will also call on Modi.
