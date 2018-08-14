Modi's call to Imran a positive step in Indo-Pak relationship: Pak envoy

Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, on Tuesday termed phone call by Indian Prime Minister Narendra to (PTI) chief Imran Khan, a positive development in is expected to take oath as Pakistan's new Prime Minister on August 18.

Speaking at an event to mark 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan at the High Commission, Mahmood hoped that the conversation between the two leaders would create space for betterment of India Pakistan ties. Mahmood added that peaceful relations with all of Pakistan's neighbours, including India, were accorded high priority in the foreign policy vision outlined by the incoming leadership in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner pointed out that the peculiar trajectory of India-Pakistan relations over the past 71 years had often led to political and military tensions and prevented the two countries from realising their optimal potential in socio-economic development.



"Our next generations deserve a better future - one marked by peace and opportunities for progress and prosperity," Mahmood said. He hoped that South Asia would turn a corner and would be known in the world, not for confrontation, but for cooperation.

Prime Minister had on July 30 telephoned and congratulated him for the victory in recently concluded general elections. "Prime Minister spoke to Mr Imran Khan, chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections," the had said.



Later, in an exclusive interview to ANI, Prime Minister said: "I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Mr. on his victory in the elections. We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence.