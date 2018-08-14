Delhi court summons Naveen Jindal, 14 others as accused in coal scam case

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned industrialist and Congress leader and 14 others for alleged money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a

Special Judge Bharat Parashar directed the accused persons to appear before the court on October 15.

Besides Jindal, those summoned as accused include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's then adviser Anand Goel, Mumbai's Ltd's Executive Vice-Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo, Ltd's Director BSN Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal and Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice-President Siddharth Madra.

Those arrayed as accused also include K Ramakrishna Prasad, Rajiv Jain and Gyan Swaroop Garg.

Besides the individuals, the court also summoned as accused six companies -- JSPL, Iron Ltd, Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd, New Delhi Exim Pvt Ltd, Sowbhagya Media Ltd and Ltd.

In its charge sheet filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema, the ED alleged that Jindal's firm along with others had influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs two crore in illegal gratification.

The case, filed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.