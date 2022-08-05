JUST IN
1 in 8 Covid-19 patients develop long-term symptoms: Lancet study
Business Standard

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Centre introduces two bills in Lok Sabha

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday

Topics
Monsoon session of Parliament | Parliament | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced the Bill seeking substantive provisions to allow the CCI to address the needs of new-age markets.

The CCI has in recent times ordered probes as well as passed various orders with respect to alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the Lower House of Parliament.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Bill.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 13:51 IST

