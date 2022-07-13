Monsoon session: Venkaiah Naidu calls for floor leaders' meeting on Sunday

-
Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.
Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has also called a meeting of all parties on Sunday morning to seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning July 18 and discuss the agenda.
Sources said the meeting has been convened by Naidu on July 17 at 6 PM and will seek the support of various parties for a smooth session.
The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.
This will also be the last session of Naidu as his term is ending on August 10.
The notification for holding the election to the vice president's post has been made and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.
Both the ruling BJP and the opposition are yet to name a candidate for the vice president's post.
