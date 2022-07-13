Kanpur violence: Miscreants were paid, assured legal help, says SIT

-
ALSO READ
India may see fourth Covid wave around June 22: IIT Kanpur study
Another main accused nabbed in connection with violent Kanpur clashes
UP police arrest prime accused in June 3 Kanpur violence over Prophet row
Clubhouse chat targets Muslim women; FIR registered after DCW notice
Notices to Centre, ASI over idols of Hindu deities 'buried' in Agra mosque
-
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the June 3 Kanpur violence has filed a case diary in court.
Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place last month in Kanpur after a local organisation called for a shutdown in protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
The case diary was filed by public prosecutor Dinesh Agarwal.
According to the SIT investigation, the miscreants were given money for spreading violence. The case diary mentions that stone-pelters were allegedly given Rs 500-1,000 and those who had used petrol bombs during the riots were allegedly paid Rs 5,000.
The SIT mentioned that assurance was given to the miscreants of free legal help if caught. The case diary further mentioned that seven to nine days of training for the uproar was given to the miscreants. So far, more than 60 people have been arrested in the June 3 Kanpur violence.
--IANS
amita/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU