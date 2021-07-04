Monsoon to revive from July 8, may hit Delhi around July 11: Official

-
After a break, the Southwest Monsoon is again set to enter an active phase, M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Sunday, noting that forecast models show signs of increasing rain activity from July 8.
He said that models indicate the formation of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal.
"Monsoon Update: @moesgoi models show signs of revival- increasing rains in South, west coast & East Central India from 8 Jul.
"Models also make an early indication of formation of a weather system over BoB by12th & subsequent active monsoon phase," Rajeevan, who has been researching the Southwest Monsoon for more than three decades, tweeted.
After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.
Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan are yet to see the arrival of the monsoon.
Asked as to when the monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts including Delhi, he said it could be around July 11.
In its forecast for the July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month.
However, parts of north India, some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal.
It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.
