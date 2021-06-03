Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala after delay of 2 days: IMD

The made an onset over Kerala on Thursday after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon onset over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

The has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala, said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

The normal onset date for over Kerala is June 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)