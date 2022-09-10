JUST IN
Business Standard

Moosewala murder case: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested

The Punjab Police said it has arrested the sixth and last shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Topics
Punjab | Murder | Arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Sidhu Moose Wala
Sidhu Moose Wala

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested the sixth and last shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

While the Delhi Police had earlier arrested three shooters, the Punjab Police had killed two others in an encounter.

Deepak alias Mundi, who managed to hoodwink the police so far, was caught along with two of his associates from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with central agencies, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer. Of these, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police while Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 17:45 IST

