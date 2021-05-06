JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

No pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian customs, says govt
Business Standard

Moral fabric dismembered to a great extent: Delhi HC on hoarding amid Covid

Instead of coming together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, people are engaging in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines and concentrators, says Delhi High Court

Topics
Delhi High Court | Coronavirus | Oxygen

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo: Family members of Covid-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling centre to refill their empty cylinders in New Delhi.
File photo: Family members of Covid-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling centre to refill their empty cylinders in New Delhi.

The Delhi High Court Thursday said the moral fabric of people has been "dismembered" to a great extent as instead of coming together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, they are engaging in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines and concentrators.

"We are still not understanding the gravity of the situation and that is why we are not coming together. Which is why we are seeing instances of hoarding and black marketing. Our moral fabric has been dismembered to a great extent," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The observation came in response to a suggestion by a lawyer that medical professionals who have retired, medical students or nursing students can be tapped to provide assistance in the prevailing situation when there is shortage of personnel also not just medicines, equipment and beds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 06 2021. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU