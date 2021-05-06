New Covid-19 curbs on transport cause inconvenience to commuters in Bengal

Commuters braved the scorching



sun in serpentine queues at bus stands in several places of West Bengal on Thursday morning as new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 took effect, including halving the number of state transport buses and suspending local train services.

Overcrowded buses were seen in different parts of the city and neighbouring districts of North and South 24 Parganas during the morning rush hour.

"I stay at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, and I travel to my office in in local trains. But today, I had to take the risk of boarding a jam-packed bus amid this raging pandemic," said Monoj Ghosh.

Several passengers said they had to shell out hefty sums in search of alternatives like shuttle cabs and private taxis.

A commuter from Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas said he had to pay Rs 100 for a shared cab, a journey which usually costs him Rs 10 in a suburban train.

Chief Minister Banerjee, following a high-level meeting with top officials on Wednesday, had said metro rail and state road transport services will be curtailed by 50 per cent and local train operations suspended, from Thursday, as part of fresh measures to combat the rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

Suburban trains, considered the lifeline for millions in Bengal, had resumed services on November 11 last year after more than seven months, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 18,102 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths.

