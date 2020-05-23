More measures to deal with Covid-19 crisis soon, says Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the outbreak and also to make India “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, Minister of State for Finance said.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has taken several steps to mitigate the hardships of the people due to and support growth, Thakur told PTI in an interview.



“We came first with the ease of compliance. The second was for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package (Rs 1.70 trillion) and the third was this of Rs 20.97 trillion. This can't be the end," he said while sharing details of a series of announcements. Emphasising that the Modi government is sensitive to the needs of people and businesses, he said, the ministry is taking the inputs from various sectors.