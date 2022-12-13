JUST IN
Not good for govt to share aggregated data: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
Citizenship law row: SC asks lawyers to decide issues for adjudication
No one can capture one inch of land until Modi govt in power: Amit Shah
Lok Sabha pays tributes to victims of 2001 terror attack on Parliament
No Indian soldier seriously injured in Arunachal faceoff: Rajnath in LS
Indigo asks passengers to reach Delhi airport 3.5 hrs prior to departures
India-China border clash to rock Parliament as several MPs seek discussion
30% drop In Punjab's stubble burning cases: How reliable is the data?
Zika Virus: 1st case reported in Karnataka as 5 year-old tests positive
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Indian Air Force patrols Arunachal skies to prevent violation by Chinese
Rajnath Singh holds high-level meet after India-China clash in Arunachal
Business Standard

More than 12 school children injured as bus falls in ditch in UP's Budaun

A speeding school bus fell into a roadside ditch in a town in Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than a dozen school-going children, police said on Tuesday

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Road Accidents | school children

Press Trust of India  |  Budaun 

accident
Representative Image

A speeding school bus fell into a roadside ditch in a town in Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than a dozen school-going children, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 am on Tuesday.

The school bus of a private school in Bisauli town fell into the roadside ditch after the driver lost control of it.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma on Tuesday said that the bus fell into the ditch after the driver lost control of it as a result of which around a dozen children were injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot to rescue the children, Verma said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.