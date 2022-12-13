JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
Citizenship law row: SC asks lawyers to decide issues for adjudication
No one can capture one inch of land until Modi govt in power: Amit Shah
Lok Sabha pays tributes to victims of 2001 terror attack on Parliament
No Indian soldier seriously injured in Arunachal faceoff: Rajnath in LS
Indigo asks passengers to reach Delhi airport 3.5 hrs prior to departures
India-China border clash to rock Parliament as several MPs seek discussion
30% drop In Punjab's stubble burning cases: How reliable is the data?
Zika Virus: 1st case reported in Karnataka as 5 year-old tests positive
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remarks
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
Business Standard

Not good for govt to share aggregated data: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday pitched for the dissemination of data by the government in a granular form and said that sharing aggregated information is "not good"

Topics
Amitabh Kant | G20  | G20 Meet

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

amitabh kant
India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday pitched for the dissemination of data by the government in a granular form and said that sharing aggregated information is "not good".

Addressing the G-20 development working group meeting here, Kant said data is a key aspect to help any country meet her developmental goals and added that India has benefitted from the same.

Stressing on the importance of ensuring quality of data, the former civil servant who till recently worked as the chief executive of the government think-tank Niti Aayog made the reference to data aggregation practices by the government.

"Government data are provided as aggregates, which is not good. We should break down the aggregation," Kant said.

He said many a time, the quality of the data is also very poor and "we need to ensure that the data is de-cluttered, presented in a simplistic way and it is not difficult to navigate".

"Quite often in government, we feed garbage and you get garbage and you feed our garbage. So it is very important to improve the quality of data," he said.

Kant also hit out against government officers for being "possessive" about data and often resist sharing them.

"We need to overcome this challenge so as to help academics and researchers analyse the data and use it for best outcomes," he added.

There is also a challenge with data is that while a huge quantum of it exists all around, the same is siloed, he said, adding, "we need to break down this compartments".

Kant said the Niti Aayog had brought in a data governance quality index, and exhorted attendees from the world over to adopt the same.

"Without data and good governance, less developed and developing countries will never be able to grow," he said.

Addressing the event through a video message, Union minister of state for information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed on the government's work on the data front.

"The Indian government will soon begin to assemble large swathes of anonymised data sets collected and harmonised under our national data governance policy," he said.

Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said, "We have an opportunity to create a new data for development paradigm right now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amitabh Kant

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.