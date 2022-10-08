More than Rs 20 cr disbursed to kin of 4,713 Covid-19 victims in Raigad

-
-
More than Rs 20 crore has been distributed as compensation to the kin of coronavirus victims in Raigad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.
He said 4,713 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the district so far and the compensation amount stands at Rs 50,000 each.
"We have so far disbursed Rs 20.47 crore. While the applications of the kin of 4,094 victims have been processed, a total of 619 applications are in the process of being approved," he said.
The district's COVID-19 caseload as on Saturday was 2,85,684, including 2,20,884 recoveries, the official added.
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 16:33 IST
