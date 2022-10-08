JUST IN
Business Standard

Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical: Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Saturday.

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Medanta

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Gurugram 

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Saturday.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 16:08 IST

