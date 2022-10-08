Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical: Gurugram hospital

-
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Saturday.
In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."
The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.
Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 16:08 IST
