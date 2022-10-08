JUST IN
WHO alert on cough syrups alarming, missing links need to be probed: Expert
Pakistani boat apprehended in Gujarat; heroin worth Rs 350 crore seized
PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba on Oct 13: Jai Ram Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on October 13, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on October 13, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

This will be Modi's second visit to the hill state in nine days. Earlier, he visited Bilaspur and Kullu districts on October 5.

In a statement, Thakur said the prime minister will address a public meeting at the famous Chamba Chowgan during his visit.

The prime minister will also inaugurate 180 MW Bajoli hydro electric project, lay foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III hydro electric project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju hydro electric project, the chief minister said, adding that Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) on October 13.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 16:03 IST

