Most firms not ready for new Tax Collected at Source regime: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: 5% tax on foreign fund transfers that may go up to 10% for some
Coronavirus: Tax dept gives fresh relief to companies on lower TDS
Decline in tax revenue collection narrows to 37% in May as economy picks up
Covid-19 impact: TDS revenue collection in first 10 days of May down 22%
Direct tax mop-up rises 39% amid sharp decline in disbursement of refunds
-
Around 85 per cent of the responses from a survey of businesses showed they were not completely ready for the new Tax Collected at Source (TCS) regime. The provisions come into effect from October 1.
Companies are still putting in place systems and processes, with most of them anticipating issues in the days ahead, according to a survey of over 110 companies conducted by globally tax and consultancy group EY with enterprise application software company SAP India.
Four out of five anticipate issues in applicability of the new provisions. They also see challenges related to updating systems and processes for the new regime, according to the survey.
Around 81 per cent ‘recognised that reconciling data and ensuring accuracy due to TCS compliances will increase manual intervention for their tax teams,’ said a statement about the survey. The survey was conducted in early September.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU