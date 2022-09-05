Movie tickets at just Rs 75: India to observe National Cinema Day on Sep 16

India will celebrate National Cinema Day on September 16. Announced by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), the event will take place across 4,000 screens in the country. Tickets will be priced at Rs 75 in all the participating .

The day is being organised as a "thank you" to the moviegoers.

"National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the . National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen," the statement by MAI read.



Various companies like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asia, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and Delite have agreed to be a part of the celebrations.

The announcement came just a day after the United States of America (USA) observed National Cinema Day on September 3. The price of one ticket was fixed at $3. On usual days, it is around $7.

" come together to celebrate 'National Cinema Day' on September 16, to offer for just Rs 75," MIA tweeted.

The celebrations may benefit the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, which will release on September 9. The audience can watch the movie for just Rs 75 in theatres.

However, online platforms are still free to charge convenience fees and other taxes. The Rs 75 per ticket price is exclusive of the taxes and additional charges.