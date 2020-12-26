MP cabinet approves Religious Freedom Bill; up to 10 yrs jail for violators

-
ALSO READ
After UP and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh considering law against love jihad
UP clears ordinance against 'unlawful conversions', cites 'love jihad'
When politics marries communalism
Love jihad law is for conspiracies behind inter-religion marriages: WB BJP
UP CM Adityanath asks officials to formulate ordinance against 'love jihad'
-
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on
Saturday approved the Religious Freedom Bill 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
He claimed that once enforced, this will be the most stringent law in the country against religious conversion carried out by fraudulent means, allurement or threat.
After the approval by the cabinet, the bill will now be presented in the state Assembly.
"This bill will replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968 (after the approval by the state Assembly)," he said.
Any marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be considered null and void under the provisions of this proposed legislation, he said.
A provision is also being made that those willing to convert need to apply before the district administration two months prior, Mishra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU