Business Standard

MP's Bhopal gets state's first women and child-friendly police station

Madhya Pradesh's first women and child-friendly police station is being set up in Jahangirabad, Bhopal, officials said on Sunday

Topics
Madhya Pradesh assembly | Madhya Pradesh govt | Shivraj Singh govt

ANI  General News 

Police deployment
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh's first women and child-friendly police station is being set up in Jahangirabad, Bhopal, officials said on Sunday.

The newly designed police station has all the basic requirements.

This police station building has been re-designed, with arrangements like a waiting room, reception window, feeding room and place for children to play have been made in the garden for visitors, officials said.

According to officials of the state police department, the police station building has been re-designed from the victims and the visitors' convenience point of view.

The police station will be ready and inaugurated in the next few days, said officials.

It consists of separate toilets that have been prepared for female and male visitors in the police station premises itself and the garden has been developed by putting a shed in it, benches, and a platform.

Toilets and lunch rooms have been made for the staff, as well as an anti-human trafficking room, special care has been taken for parking on the police station premises.

Visitors or Victims waiting in the waiting room will have to take a token or help from the reception or help desk counter to enter the police station, only after that, they will be allowed inside the police station.

Victims and their accompanying relatives in the waiting room inside the police station will be able to sit on the ground floor itself and rooms have been prepared for the deliberation officers.

This will be the first women and child-friendly police station in that state, that will provide all the facilities to a mother and her child.

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:00 IST

