MP sees 2,092 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate dips to 2.9%

The COVID-19 tally in reached 10,25,891 on Sunday with the detection of 2,092 cases, while four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,693, a department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped to 2.9 per cent on Sunday from 3.4 per cent the previous day, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 9,95,470 after 4,750 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 19,728, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 461 and 219 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 70,353 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,68,94,810, the official said.

A government release said 11,22,25,094 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 11,303 Sunday.

