MP sees 2,092 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate dips to 2.9%

-
ALSO READ
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Madhya Pradesh govt faces flak over underreporting of Covid-19 deaths
MP govt contemplating to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from next month
Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 2,742 cases; six fatalities
Madhya Pradesh reports 9,966 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 deaths
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,25,891 on Sunday with the detection of 2,092 cases, while four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,693, a health department official said.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped to 2.9 per cent on Sunday from 3.4 per cent the previous day, he pointed out.
The recovery count stood at 9,95,470 after 4,750 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 19,728, he said.
Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 461 and 219 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.
With 70,353 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,68,94,810, the official said.
A government release said 11,22,25,094 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 11,303 Sunday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,25,891, new cases 2,092, death toll 10,693, recoveries 9,95,470, active cases 19,728, number of tests so far 2,68,94,810.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU