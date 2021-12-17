MSRTC stir: 22 staffers dismissed, 63 issued show cause notices on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Strike continues but MSRTC says more than half depots are functional
MSRTC stir enters 27th day: Govt offers interim salary hike
MSRTC issues notices to 2,296 daily wage workers as strike continues
MSRTC suspends 1,135 employees over strike, total rises to 2,053
MSRTC stir enters 26th day, less than 7,000 of 92k staffers attend work
-
The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday dismissed 22 staffers and issued show cause notices to 63 suspended employees, officials said.
They said 2,442 bus services were operated till 6pm during the day.
MSRTC employees have been on strike since October 28 demanding merger of the cash-strapped undertaking with the state government, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus operations got paralysed in its 250 depots.
An MSRTC official said the overall number of dismissed employees rose to 44, while the number of those who have been given show cause notices so far stood at 355.
"A total of 24 employees were transferred, taking the number of such staffers to 2,788. The count of suspended employees increased by 51 during the day to touch 10,701. So far, the services of 2,055 people have been terminated," he said.
MSRTC, with a fleet of 16,000 buses, used to ferry 65 lakh passengers per day before COVID-19 restrictions hit operations and increased losses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU