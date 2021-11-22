MSRTC stir enters 26th day, less than 7,000 of 92k staffers attend work

The strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government continued for the 26th day on Monday, with only a paltry 6,943 of 92,266 employees attending work.

The 6,943 employees comprised 4775 administrative staffers, 1725 workshop workers and 163 conductors, an official said.

The stir started on October 28 but intensified on November 9 when all 250 depots of MSRTC stopped operations.

The strike continues despite the MSRTC management issuing notices to 2,632 daily wage staff, terminating the service of 526 employees and suspending another 2,937.

A merger of MSRTC with the state government will give staffers better salaries and greater job security, though government representatives have routinely said they can discuss all issues with the striking workers except merger.

