Lalu asks Nitish Kumar to roll back liquor prohibition law in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
Comeback time for Lalu: Will his return to Patna change the power dynamics?
RJD chief Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan
Lalu Prasad's last fodder scam case hearing enters final stage
-
Following a series of raids on hotels and banquet halls to catch the liquor ban violators, RJP president Lalu Prasad on Monday asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw the liquor prohibition law.
"I already told Nitish Kumar that liquor operations cannot stop in Bihar. Hundreds of deaths due to poisonous liquor are examples of it. Hence, it is better for him to roll back the law and avoid the loss of state revenue," Lalu Prasad said.
"The state administration has completely failed to stop the operations of the liquor mafias. Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, is sending police into the rooms of women to search for liquor," Lalu Prasad said.
"In 2016, Nitish Kumar came to my house and said that he was going to ban liquor in the state. I told him that implementation of banning liquor in the state is not easy. Smuggling of liquor would increase in Bihar as adjoining Nepal, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are non-dry states. Nitish Kumar had ignored my suggestions and implemented the law," Lalu Prasad said.
When asked about Nitish Kumar's claim that all parties supported him during the implementation of the liquor ban, Lalu Prasad said that he and his party did not support the hundreds of deaths due to the liquor ban. We have not supported the home delivery of liquor. Why does anyone support him when he is taking the decision to send male cops into women's rooms, Lalu Prasad said.
Meanwhile Nitish Kumar claimed that the people of Bihar are happy with these continuous raids of the police.
--IANS
ajk/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU