Mufti demands J-K admin come clean on Parimpora encounter, NC demands probe

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir BJP demands Mehbooba Mufti's arrest for seditious remarks
Abdullah's interrogation part of 'vindictive' politics: People's Alliance
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
Scrapping Article 370 was weighing on me during detention: Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls NIA 'pet agency' of BJP after Kashmir raids
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration come clean on the allegations of a fake encounter in Parimpora area of the city and the National Conference sought a time-bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing of three people in the encounter.
"Worrying that in the past few months after the Shopian fake encounter other families too in J-K have alleged that their sons were innocent and killed in a staged encounter. Authorities need to come clean on this," Mufti tweeted about the Parimpora encounter.
National Conference additional spokesperson Sarah Shah said the versions of people and family pertaining to the killing of the three at an encounter site in Srinagar suburb are contradictory.
"Therefore, the situation necessitates the constitution of a fact-finding team that could reveal the circumstances... The police version is that the three were militants who refused to surrender during the gunfight and were killed, but the version of families of the slain is contradictory to that of the police version," she said.
Shah said it is for the government to clear the ambiguity surrounding the deaths.
"We have been hearing from government quarters that there would be zero tolerance for human rights violations but on ground such high-pitched claims emanating from government stand debunked in wake of such killings.
"Therefore we demand a thorough inquiry into the incident on behalf of my party. I also take this opportunity to express my unison with the bereaved families in their hour of grief and pain," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU