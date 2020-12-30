Delhi transport dept of extends validity of documents till March 31

The transport department of government has extended the validity of documents including driving licence, all kinds of permits and fitness certificates among others till March 31, 2021 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

An order issued by the transport department on Tuesday stated that documents including driving licence, all types of permits, registration, vehicle fitness among others that had expired on February 1, 2020 or would expire on December 31, 2020, will be treated as valid till March 31, 2021.

The decision to extend the validity of the documents has been taken in accordance with a recent advisory of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)