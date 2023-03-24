Multi hazard early warning centre based on WMO plane on the anvil: TN govt

As part of disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness initiatives, networks including those for lightning and landslide detection and seismic observation would be established with real-time data acquisition platforms, the government said here on Friday.

Unveiling its new TN State Disaster Management Policy-2023, the TN State Disaster Management Authority said the Chennai-based State Emergency Operation Centre would be upgraded into a state-of-the-art "Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre (MHEWC)" and relocated in a new green building. The MHEWC would be based on the WMO (World Meteorological Organisation) framework. The new policy for disaster management was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The centre would engage experts in the fields of meteorology, climate science, atmospheric science, hydrological modelling, emergency analysis, data science, information and communications technology, remote sensing and GIS and Web GIS development.

The policy document said the State has taken path breaking initiatives to strengthen the existing infrastructure with hydro meteorological systems consisting of automatic rain gauges, automatic weather stations and Doppler radar observations, upper weather observations with weather balloons.

"Lightning detection network, landslide detection sensor network, seismic observation network etc., will be established with real-time data acquisition platforms." Also, real time flood forecasting with hydro modelling control rooms would be established for flood prone/high rainfall basins.

"The Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre will be equipped with Dash Boards for continuous monitoring of various risks. The various decision support systems will aid the authorities to take decisions in time.

