JUST IN
Centre clears third electronics manufacturing cluster for Karnataka
Akasa Air to hire nearly 1,000 people by March 2024: CEO Vinay Dube
50% of respiratory problem cases hospitalised in 2 months are of H3N2: Govt
What is Interpol's 'red notice' list; What Choksi's removal from it mean?
OpenAI's ChatGPT has the potential to change healthcare, says report
RaGa may have to vacate official bungalow unless he gets relief from HC
Taxpayers with income over Rs 7 lakh to get relief under new tax regime
Reducing construction emissions could save up to 6 GT carbon by 2050
NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India
5,642 warehouse projects completed under WIF scheme so far, says Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre clears third electronics manufacturing cluster for Karnataka
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Multi hazard early warning centre based on WMO plane on the anvil: TN govt

The new policy for disaster management was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin

Topics
Tamil Nadu | World Meteorological Organisation | Tamil Nadu government

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin

As part of disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness initiatives, networks including those for lightning and landslide detection and seismic observation would be established with real-time data acquisition platforms, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Friday.

Unveiling its new TN State Disaster Management Policy-2023, the TN State Disaster Management Authority said the Chennai-based State Emergency Operation Centre would be upgraded into a state-of-the-art "Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre (MHEWC)" and relocated in a new green building. The MHEWC would be based on the WMO (World Meteorological Organisation) framework. The new policy for disaster management was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The centre would engage experts in the fields of meteorology, climate science, atmospheric science, hydrological modelling, emergency analysis, data science, information and communications technology, remote sensing and GIS and Web GIS development.

The policy document said the State has taken path breaking initiatives to strengthen the existing infrastructure with hydro meteorological systems consisting of automatic rain gauges, automatic weather stations and Doppler radar observations, upper weather observations with weather balloons.

"Lightning detection network, landslide detection sensor network, seismic observation network etc., will be established with real-time data acquisition platforms." Also, real time flood forecasting with hydro modelling control rooms would be established for flood prone/high rainfall basins.

"The Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre will be equipped with Dash Boards for continuous monitoring of various risks. The various decision support systems will aid the authorities to take decisions in time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU