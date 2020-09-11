Mumbai: After nearly two months, over 30 new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi

After a gap of 55 days, the



slum-dominated area of registered a spike of more than 30 cases on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 33 new cases, the case tally in the area increased to 2,883, while the number of active cases went up to 124 from 102 cases on September 10, he said.

On July 19, Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, had recorded 36 new cases. The daily increase in the cases then fell and remained in the range of 1-20.

Of total 2,883 COVID-19 patients from Dharavi,2,489 have been already discharged from hospitals. The civic body does not reveal the death toll in the area.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, has a population over 6.5 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)