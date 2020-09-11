Nepal reports 1,454 Covid-19 new cases, its highest single-day spike yet

on Friday reported the highest single-day spike in cases with 1,454 new infections, taking the country's total count to 51,919.

The country also recorded five more deaths due to the infection, taking the country's toll to 322.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that 1,454 persons were diagnosed with the novel across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the active case count stands at 14,925. So far, 36,672 individuals have made successful recovery972 of them in the past 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley alone witnessed 696 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the Valley to 10,708.

