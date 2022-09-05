CBI raps Sisodia for making 'irrelevant' claims over its official's suicide

-
ALSO READ
What changes can consumers expect in Delhi after change in liquor policy?
What went wrong with Delhi's new excise policy?
Delhi govt likely to open 500 liquor vends from September 1: Report
Why states are unwilling to take lessons from Delhi liquor excise saga
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came down heavily on Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for levelling 'false allegations at a press meet that Jitendra Kumar, a legal advisor of the agency, had committed suicide as he was being forced to make a false case in connection with the liquor scam.
The federal probe agency said that this is nothing but a mischievous attempt by Sisodia.
"Today, at a press conference held by Sisodia in a case pertaining to the excise policy, he alleged that Jitendra Kumar, deputy legal advisor in the CBI, committed suicide because he was being pressurised to make a false case against him.
"The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that late Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case," the CBI said.
The agency said that Kumar was a deputy legal advisor in-charge of prosecution, in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who were conducting the trial of already chargesheeted cases in Delhi.
The CBI said that as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest into the death, the officer didn't hold anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note. The excise policy case is under investigation. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused.
"The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into the excise policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer," the CBI said.
The 48-year-old deouty legal advisor posted with the CBI had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his room at Hudco Place in Defence Colony area of South Delhi last Thursday.
--IANS
atk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 19:05 IST