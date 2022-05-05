Mumbai: Dharavi reports first Covid-19 infection since March 17

Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi reported a new case on Wednesday, its first infection since March 17, a Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) official said.

The official said the slum-dominated area, once a hotspot, has witnessed the first infection since March 17. With this, Dharavi's overall tally of COVID-19 cases reached 8,653, while its death toll stood at 419, according to the BMC official. The official said the BM's G North ward, that houses Dharavi, now has six active COVID-19 cases - three in Dadar, two in Mahim and one in Dharavi.

