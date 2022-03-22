Mumbai-Goa highway stretch in Raigad of poor quality, says expert

An expert appointed by the court of the civil judge in Alibag in Raigad has said workmanship on the stretch of the Mumbai- national highway passing through the district was "poor".

PN Padalikar, who was appointed in 2020 due to a case filed by advocate Ajay Upadhye in 2016, had inspected the 148-kilometre stretch from Palaspe to Poladpur on February 1 and 2 this year.

Upadhye said he filed the case as the national highway was being redeveloped since the last 10 years amid long delays.

As per the report, a certified copy of which is available with PTI, the stretch has major potholes, the level is undulating, speed-breakers cause excessive jerks, and the workmanship is poor.

The case will heard further in April, Upadhye said on Tuesday.

