Targeted killings in Kashmir to continue remain a challenge: DGP

Targeted killings will continue to remain a challenge for security agencies till there is a presence of gun and terrorists in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.
He also said security forces are alert at the border to foil infiltration attempts of terrorists.
"When was not targeted killings a challenge? This (targeted killings) challenge is always there until there is presence of gun, terrorists and involvement of Pakistan," Singh told reporters here.
Terrorists and their mentors are present everywhere. Such incidents (grenade attacks and targeted killings) take place due to their (terrorist) activities," he said.
The DGP said J and K Police has been quick to solve incidents of targeted killings and action as per law has been taken against the guilty.
"A large number of terrorists have been neutralised," he added.
Replying to a question on infiltration, the police chief said the border grid is alert to foil any such activity. "Any such attempt (from across the border), will not be allowed."
The DGP was talking to reporters after handing over keys of motorcycles and scooters to policemen and policewomen for undertaking patrolling along the borderline in Jammu, Samba and Kathua district, besides in the city.
Singh also flagged off border patrol and women helpline vehicles.
"Through CSR initiative, Hero MotoCorp has provided bikes that will be used for border patrolling and for women's squads in the cities," he said.
