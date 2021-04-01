Mumbai logs record 8,646 new coronavirus cases, reports 18 deaths

-
-
Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,646
new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
This took the city's overall caseload to 4,23,360.
The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year, took the fatality count to 11,704, it said.
On March 28, the city had reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest till then. On December 5, 2020, the metropolis had reported 18 fatalities, but later witnessed a gradual decline in the number of deaths.
A total of 46,758 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 41,29,931, the civic body said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
