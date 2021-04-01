Delhi records 2,790 fresh Covid cases; highest daily count this year

-
Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,036, according to the city health department.
The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.
Delhi had reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent, while 11 more people succumbed to the infection.
The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 6,65,220. Over 6.43 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.
The city had recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.
It had reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.
On December 8, last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.
According to the latest bulletin, nine more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,036, it said.
The number of active cases rose to 10,498 from 8,838 a day before.
