Mumbai, Pune, Indore: 11 places where the situation is 'especially serious'

The Centre on Monday said the Covid-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of measures risk the spread of the novel

In a communication to state governments and union territories, the said there have been several incidents of violence against Covid-19 frontline healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas. These should be stopped, it said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.





#CoronaVirusUpdate

MHA urges States/UTs to ensure strict compliance & implementation of revised consolidated guidelines on #Lockdown2 measures, w/o any dilution, to fight #COVID19.



Centre has observed certain States/UTs allowing activities not permitted under MHA guidelines. pic.twitter.com/7ikFnnidsA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

The situation is "especially serious" in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the ministry said.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 'Situation serious' in Mumbai, Indore, Kolkata and Jaipur

"Violation of measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of Covid-19," it said.

The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make on-spot assessment of the Covid-19 situation in these places and issue necessary directions to the four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- for redressal.

The teams will submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public, the ministry said.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus: All you need to know about new relaxation rules in your state

"The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people," a spokesperson said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.