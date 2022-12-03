Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 386: BMC

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai measles outbreak, missed vaccination: Here's all you need to know
Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 323
Mumbai fights measles outbreak; lack of vaccination, poor sanitation blamed
Mumbai's measles tally reaches 176; suspected deaths remain at 8
BMC appeals for vaccination amid hike in Measles cases in Mumbai
-
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 15 new measles cases, which took the infection tally here to 386, while the death toll remained unchanged at eight, a civic official said.
A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said its special 'outbreak response immunisation' drive saw 55 children between six to nine months of age and 3.064 children in the nine months to five years segment being given measles vaccines during the day.
As many as 30 children were admitted to city hospital on Saturday, and the same number were discharged, it added.
Maharashtra has so far recorded 807 measles cases and 18 deaths linked to the disease, most of them from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to the state health department's bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 22:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU