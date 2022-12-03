Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 386: BMC

on Saturday recorded 15 new cases, which took the infection tally here to 386, while the remained unchanged at eight, a civic official said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said its special 'outbreak response immunisation' drive saw 55 children between six to nine months of age and 3.064 children in the nine months to five years segment being given vaccines during the day.

As many as 30 children were admitted to city hospital on Saturday, and the same number were discharged, it added.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 807 cases and 18 deaths linked to the disease, most of them from the Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to the state health department's bulletin.

