Mumbai records less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second day; 23 die

-
ALSO READ
5 trains have commenced journey with migrant workers, others: Railways
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we should be looking at state-level trends
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
Mumbai reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on the second consecutive day, taking its tally to 2,52,888 on Tuesday, while 1,043 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with 801 more people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally reached 2,52,888.
The death toll climbed to 10,122 with 23 fresh fatalities, significantly lower than Monday. On Monday, the city had reported 804 new cases and 37 fatalities.
This is a significant drop from early days of this month when city's daily COVID-19 cases had crossed the 2,500- mark.
On Tuesday, 1,043 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,22,501, about 88 per cent of the total infections reported so far.
According to the BMC, Mumbai has only 19,290 active COVID-19 cases at present.
A total of 14.68 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done in the city so far.
The city has 8,400sealed buildings and 622 containment zones in slums and chawls (old style tenements).
The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's average COVID-19 growth rate stood at 0.50 per cent, while the average case doubling rate was 139 days.
According to a BMC spokesperson, all the 24 civic wards in the city have crossed the doubling rate of more than 100 days.
He said one ward has a doubling rate over 200 days, 10 have between 151 and 200 days and 13 between 100 and 150 days.
The civic body said the highest doubling rate of 296 days was in the F-South ward that consists of Parel and Kalachowki areas, while the R-South ward, that houses Kandivali and other areas, has the lowest at 105 days.
In Mumbai, the F-South ward has the lowest growth rate of COVID-19 cases at 0.23 per cent, whereas the R-South ward has the highest growth rate of 0.66 per cent.
According to the spokesperson, out of the 24 civic wards, 12 have an average growth rate of COVID-19 below 0.50 per cent, while the remaining 12 wards have it over 0.51 per cent to 0.66 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU