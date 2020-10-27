Mumbai records less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second day; 23 die

reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on the second consecutive day, taking its tally to 2,52,888 on Tuesday, while 1,043 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with 801 more people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally reached 2,52,888.

The death toll climbed to 10,122 with 23 fresh fatalities, significantly lower than Monday. On Monday, the city had reported 804 new cases and 37 fatalities.

This is a significant drop from early days of this month when city's daily COVID-19 cases had crossed the 2,500- mark.

On Tuesday, 1,043 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,22,501, about 88 per cent of the total infections reported so far.

According to the BMC, has only 19,290 active COVID-19 cases at present.

A total of 14.68 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done in the city so far.

The city has 8,400sealed buildings and 622 containment zones in slums and chawls (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's average COVID-19 growth rate stood at 0.50 per cent, while the average case doubling rate was 139 days.

According to a BMC spokesperson, all the 24 civic wards in the city have crossed the doubling rate of more than 100 days.

He said one ward has a doubling rate over 200 days, 10 have between 151 and 200 days and 13 between 100 and 150 days.

The civic body said the highest doubling rate of 296 days was in the F-South ward that consists of Parel and Kalachowki areas, while the R-South ward, that houses Kandivali and other areas, has the lowest at 105 days.

In Mumbai, the F-South ward has the lowest growth rate of COVID-19 cases at 0.23 per cent, whereas the R-South ward has the highest growth rate of 0.66 per cent.

According to the spokesperson, out of the 24 civic wards, 12 have an average growth rate of COVID-19 below 0.50 per cent, while the remaining 12 wards have it over 0.51 per cent to 0.66 per cent.