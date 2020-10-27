Tamil Nadu records 2,522 fresh Covid-19 infections, 27 more deaths

Continuing to register a dip in



new infections, on Tuesday recorded 2,522 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths, pushing the tally to 7,14,235 and toll to 10,983.

Recoveries continued to eclipse new cases with 4,029 patients getting cured aggregating to 6,75,518 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases, including those in isolation, were at 27,734.

The state has reported less than 3,000 fresh infections for the fourth successive day today.

On October 24, the state logged 2,886 new infections while on October 25, it was 2,869.The state saw 2,708 people testing COVID-19 positive yesterday.

Among districts, Chennai led with 695 new cases today, followed by Coimbatore 209, Salem 146, Chengalpet 144 and Tiruvallur 115.

Dindigul recorded the least with two patients contracting the disease.

Chennai accounted for 1,97,077 COVID-19 infections of the state's over 7.14 lakh cases, besides accounting for 3,607 deaths of the total 10,983 toll.

Testing of samples stood at 70,687 today, totalling to 96,60,430 getting examined till date.

A private lab was accorded approval to conduct COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities operating in the State to 201 of which 135 is owned by private and 66 government.

does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all the tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

