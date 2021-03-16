Mumbai's Covid-19 surge continues; records 1,922 new cases, 4 deaths

The COVID-19 surge in Mumbai



through the month of March continued as 1,922 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally here to 3,47,581.

The figure is a shade below the 1,962 notched up on March 14, which remains the highest daily addition so far for the month.

Since March 3, the metropolis has seen a daily addition in the 1,000 plus range, with the number of active cases soaring from 9,690 on March 1 to 15,263 on Tuesday, BMC officials pointed out.

Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 11,539, they added.

With 19,009 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 35,74,056.

The average growth rate of cases per day has increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.42 per cent now, while the case doubling time has shortened from 417 days to 165, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

The city has 32 containment zones and 217 sealed buildings as on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)