Mumbai's Covid-19 surge continues; records 1,922 new cases, 4 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai registers 993 new coronavirus cases, 32 fresh fatalities: BMC
Mumbai airport's new Covid protocols for international passengers
Covid winter sparks scramble for pvt hospital beds in Delhi, Mumbai stable
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Mumbai announces strict measures to curb virus
Vaccination 2.0 gets off to a slow start in Mumbai due to tech issues
-
The COVID-19 surge in Mumbai
through the month of March continued as 1,922 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally here to 3,47,581.
The figure is a shade below the 1,962 notched up on March 14, which remains the highest daily addition so far for the month.
Since March 3, the metropolis has seen a daily addition in the 1,000 plus range, with the number of active cases soaring from 9,690 on March 1 to 15,263 on Tuesday, BMC officials pointed out.
Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 11,539, they added.
With 19,009 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 35,74,056.
The average growth rate of cases per day has increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.42 per cent now, while the case doubling time has shortened from 417 days to 165, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.
The city has 32 containment zones and 217 sealed buildings as on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU