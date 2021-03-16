Tamil Nadu reports 867 fresh Covid-19 infections, five fatalities

Continuing with its upward trend, Tamil Nadu logged 867 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 8,61,429, while five more fatalities took the toll to 12,556.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami during his poll campaign urged people to take the vaccine shots following the rise in new infections, as officials were asked to implement the COVID-19 standard operating procedure strictly.

The total recoveries went up to 8,43,423 with 561 patients being discharged today, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 5,450.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 352 cases being reported, aggregating 2,39,483 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,182.

Chennai accounted for three deaths today, while Chengalpet and Thiruvarur recorded one each.

A total of 64,193 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 1,84,13,572.

Chengalpet recorded 86 cases, Coimbatore 81 and Thiruvallur, 55.

As many as 18 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Dharmapuri, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram clocked zero fresh infections.

Chief Minister Palaniswami advised people to get vaccinated following the surge in new infections.

"Life is important.The government is providing vaccination free of cost.I appeal you all to take up the vaccination.I have taken it and I am feeling much better," he told a gathering while seeking votes for the April 6 polls.

DMK chief M K Stalin also appealed to the people to take the shots, coinciding with the National Vaccination Day being observed on Tuesday.

"To protect ourselves from the pandemic posing a threat to mankind we will take up the COVID-19 vaccination without any hesitation.We will wear masks while going out without fail," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan instructed various government department officials to ensure that the COVID-19 standard operating procedures were strictly implemented in the State following a surge in fresh infections.