Mumbai sees 102 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 699

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 102 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,480 and toll to 19,733

Mumbai | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 102 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,480 and toll to 19,733, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

There has been a slight drop in the daily cases in the city, which had recorded 130 infections on Saturday, he said.

The count of recoveries reached 11,30,048, after 107 patients recovered from the infection, leaving the city with 699 active cases, the official said.

As per the data provided by the civic body, a total of 1,83,22,248 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 6,715 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate between September 25 and Oct 1 was 0.008 per cent, while the doubling rate of infections is 8,427 days, it stated.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 20:18 IST

